Mississauga man arrested for driving wrong way down Hwy. 401 while fleeing police: OPP

A Mississauga, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and drove down Highway 401 in the wrong direction in an attempt to escape from police.

On Thursday, around 2 p.m., a vehicle was seen speeding in the Cornwall, Ont., area. OPP tried to stop the vehicle, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Police say the vehicle was determined to be stolen before it was spotted again driving down Highway 401 near Cardinal, Ont.

Near Gananoque, Ont., OPP used a tire deflation device to try to stop the vehicle, but it continued, colliding with an OPP cruiser.

Police say the accused’s vehicle then turned around in the live lane, driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Two other police cruisers were damaged in the process of stopping the vehicle before the driver was finally arrested.

No serious injuries were reported but one OPP officer was hurt when the suspect’s vehicle struck their cruiser. Police say the man was impaired and driving with alcohol readily within reach of the driver’s seat at the time of the incident.

Sukhwinder Singh, a 27-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was arrested at the scene and charged with:

flight from peace officer

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

four counts of failing to comply with recognizance

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

operation while impaired

failure to stop after accident

obstructing a peace officer

identity fraud

driving while under suspension

driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

OPP say they called in all available officers from Leeds County and Grenville OPP detachments as well as Gananoque police to help stop the driver.

“Driving the wrong way on the highway is extremely dangerous behaviour,” Acting OPP Insp. Joshua Kingsley said. “We had officers focused on stopping the suspect vehicle while others were attempting to slow down westbound traffic for public safety.”

The Ministry of Transportation also attended to assist with traffic control and brief lane closures.