12 motorists charged with driving the wrong way on Highway 401 in Tyendinaga

A dozen people are facing provincial charges for allegedly turning around on Highway 401 because a transport was blocking both lanes.

OPP say the incident happened Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Highway 401, just east of Shannonville Road.

According to police, a transport truck had to break abruptly after a vehicle pulled out in front of it. This caused the back end of the vehicle to slide across the icy highway, coming to rest across both westbound lanes.

Then, OPP say, several vehicles stuck behind the transport turned around on the highway and drove eastbound in the westbound lanes.

OPP say the highway was closed for 30 minutes before a tow truck arrived to tow the transport away.

OPP say they received several calls about the wrong-way drivers, and in the end, police charged 12 drivers with driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

“It is necessary to be patient and follow directions of officers while a traffic investigation is ongoing,” an OPP statement said.

“Failing to do so actually causes further delay as police are trying to manage those trying to circumvent the actual delay.”

