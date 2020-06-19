Charges pending after pedestrian dragged by vehicle in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old is facing charges after a pedestrian was allegedly dragged from his vehicle in central Alberta on Thursday.

RCMP from Rimbey, Alta., responded to Bridgeview Road and Canal Street in the community of Meridian Beach just before 10 p.m.

RCMP said a 54-year-old pedestrian was found at the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was air-lifted to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

In a news release, RCMP said the 18-year-old was allegedly driving in a “careless manner” when a pedestrian tried to stop his vehicle by reaching inside through the passenger-side window.

“The pedestrian held on as the vehicle drove off, dragging him along, then fell out of the vehicle and rolled on the road as the vehicle was in motion,” the release stated.

RCMP said the driver, whose name hasn’t yet been released, will be charged with several offences, including failure to remain at the scene of a collision and driving without a license.

Meridian Beach, located in Ponoka County, is about 200 kilometres north of Calgary and 130 kilometres south of Edmonton.