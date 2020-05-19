Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Driver killed after truck collides with guardrail in central Alberta

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 2:33 pm
Updated May 19, 2020 2:35 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Alberta RCMP say a 31-year-old man was killed in a crash in central Alberta on Monday.

According RCMP, the single-vehicle collision happened just before 10 a.m. southwest of Rimbey, Alta., on Township Road 420, near the hamlet of Leedale.

READ MORE: 23-year-old dead after multiple-vehicle crash near Rimbey, Alta.​

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said an eastbound pickup truck collided with a bridge guardrail and rolled into the river.

The driver of the truck was found in the river and pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 37-year-old man killed in central Alberta motorcycle collision: RCMP

RCMP said he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Rimbey and Leedale are located about 70 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashAlberta RCMPFatal CrashAlberta crashPonokaAlberta fatal crashRimbeyRimbey RCMPRimbey AlbertaPonoka Alberta
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.