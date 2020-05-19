Driver killed after truck collides with guardrail in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP say a 31-year-old man was killed in a crash in central Alberta on Monday.

According RCMP, the single-vehicle collision happened just before 10 a.m. southwest of Rimbey, Alta., on Township Road 420, near the hamlet of Leedale.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said an eastbound pickup truck collided with a bridge guardrail and rolled into the river.

The driver of the truck was found in the river and pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

Both Rimbey and Leedale are located about 70 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.