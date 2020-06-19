Menu

Canada

York police searching for witnesses after man dies in multi-vehicle collision in Vaughan

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 12:22 pm
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say they are searching for witnesses after a fatal crash in Vaughan on Thursday.

Police said officers were called just before 8:00 p.m. for reports of a collision in the area of Weston Road, just north of Steeles Avenue.

When officials arrived on scene, police said they located three vehicles involved in a collision, including a silver Acura which had left the roadway and was on fire.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 5 in hospital after serious multi-car cash in Richmond Hill

The driver of the Acura was identified as a 39-year-old man from Vaughan.

Police said the man died on scene.

The other drivers involved were not injured.

Police said they are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dash-cam footage to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Collision Investigation unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

