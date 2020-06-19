Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Mama June, mom to Honey Boo Boo, says she used $2.5K worth of meth a day with boyfriend

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 1:55 pm
Updated June 19, 2020 2:07 pm
Mama June and boyfriend Geno Doak taken into custody after domestic violence incident
WATCH: Mama June is taken into custody in March 2019.

Mama June from TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo recently revealed details about her troubling drug addiction, which she says cost her and her boyfriend up to $2,500 a day.

On the most recent episode of We TV’s Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, opened up about her history of drug use. During her emotional reunion with daughter Lauryn (Pumpkin) Shannon, she talked about her use of Fioricet, a painkiller, Xanax and methamphetamine. (Shannon is also mother to reality star Honey Boo Boo, a.k.a. Alana Thompson, who is now 14 years old.)

“The only reason I sold the house, we was dead f—king broke,” the 40-year-old said on Friday’s episode. “Because you know at that point we was doing quite a bit.”

READ MORE: ‘Mama June’ Shannon, mother to Honey Boo Boo, arrested on drug charges

Story continues below advertisement

Shannon added that she’d been doing drugs with her boyfriend, Eugene Edward (Geno) Doak.

“Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more,” she said of her meth use.

Shannon was arrested in early March on drug possession charges.

The District Attorney’s Office of Macon County, Alabama, confirmed that Shannon was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest took place after a “domestic incident” with her boyfriend. Doak, 43, was charged with suspicion of domestic violence/harassment as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

“It wasn’t something that just started,” Shannon said in the episode. “I started using drugs, you found out that I got busted … I got high because I wanted to. It’s not the first time I’ve ever done drugs, and you know that.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Mama June Shannon spent US$75K on controversial weight loss surgery

Lauryn responded: “The thing is like, you can’t get clean and then Geno not get f—king clean.”

Shannon was also arrested in March 2019 on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, People reported at the time.

Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In the fall, they were both charged with felonies.

Are you or someone you know struggling with addiction? Here is a list of resources you can use to get help.

— With files from Global News reporter Chris Jancelewicz

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrugsDrug Addictionmama juneMama June Arrestedmama june shannonmama june drug usemama june family crisismama june shannon drug use
Flyers
More weekly flyers