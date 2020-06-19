Mama June, mom to Honey Boo Boo, says she used $2.5K worth of meth a day with boyfriend

Send this page to someone via email

Mama June from TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo recently revealed details about her troubling drug addiction, which she says cost her and her boyfriend up to $2,500 a day.

On the most recent episode of We TV’s Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, opened up about her history of drug use. During her emotional reunion with daughter Lauryn (Pumpkin) Shannon, she talked about her use of Fioricet, a painkiller, Xanax and methamphetamine. (Shannon is also mother to reality star Honey Boo Boo, a.k.a. Alana Thompson, who is now 14 years old.)

“The only reason I sold the house, we was dead f—king broke,” the 40-year-old said on Friday’s episode. “Because you know at that point we was doing quite a bit.”

Shannon added that she’d been doing drugs with her boyfriend, Eugene Edward (Geno) Doak.

“Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more,” she said of her meth use.

Shannon was arrested in early March on drug possession charges.

The District Attorney’s Office of Macon County, Alabama, confirmed that Shannon was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest took place after a “domestic incident” with her boyfriend. Doak, 43, was charged with suspicion of domestic violence/harassment as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

“It wasn’t something that just started,” Shannon said in the episode. “I started using drugs, you found out that I got busted … I got high because I wanted to. It’s not the first time I’ve ever done drugs, and you know that.”

Lauryn responded: “The thing is like, you can’t get clean and then Geno not get f—king clean.”

Shannon was also arrested in March 2019 on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, People reported at the time.

Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In the fall, they were both charged with felonies.

Are you or someone you know struggling with addiction? Here is a list of resources you can use to get help.

— With files from Global News reporter Chris Jancelewicz

