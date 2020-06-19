Pedestrian killed in Burlington, Halton police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Burlington.

Police say they were called to South Service Road and Harvester Road just after 10 a.m. Friday morning after a woman in her 60s was hit by a transport truck that was entering the Fearmans Pork Plant.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harvester Rd. between Appleby Line and South Service Rd. will be closed until further notice. Please take an alternate route. Updates to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/nqX1rRjAPi — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 19, 2020

There was a protest happening outside the pork processing plant at the time of the incident but police have not confirmed if the woman was a part of the protest group.

Officers are removing the pigs from the truck as investigators are expected to be on scene for several hours.

.@HaltonPolice Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian struck collision involving a protestor at the Fearmans Pork Plant on Appleby Line in Burlington. Pedestrian struck while attempting to feed pigs in the moving transport truck. #BurlON pic.twitter.com/q6KR68rEfv — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) June 19, 2020

Police have closed Harvester Road and Appleby Line and say the collision reconstruction unit has been called in.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The identity of the victim has not been released.