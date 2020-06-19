Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Young man in hospital after Saint-Leonard stabbing

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 7:18 am
Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in Saint-Léonard late on the night of June 18, 2020.
Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in Saint-Léonard late on the night of June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

One young man is in hospital and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing late Thursday night in Saint-Leonard.

A fight first broke out on the corner of Provencher and Metropolitan East boulevards in the east-end borough at 11:45 p.m., according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating after delivery van driver shot in Saint-Leonard road rage incident

When officers arrived on the scene, Comtois said a 28-year-old male victim was found in a vehicle after having been stabbed “by a sharp object.” He was taken to hospital, where he is now said to be in stable condition.

No suspect was on the scene by the time officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are still working to understand exactly what happened.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceSPVMmontreal stabbingMontreal crimeSaint-LeonardVéronique Comtoiseast end stabbingSaint-Leonard stabbingSaint-Leonard crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers