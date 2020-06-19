Young man in hospital after Saint-Leonard stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

One young man is in hospital and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing late Thursday night in Saint-Leonard.

A fight first broke out on the corner of Provencher and Metropolitan East boulevards in the east-end borough at 11:45 p.m., according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois.

When officers arrived on the scene, Comtois said a 28-year-old male victim was found in a vehicle after having been stabbed “by a sharp object.” He was taken to hospital, where he is now said to be in stable condition.

No suspect was on the scene by the time officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are still working to understand exactly what happened.

