Coronavirus: 2 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes; cases remain at 93 in Peterborough area

The region’s health unit reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Thursday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit there are now 160 confirmed cases in the municipalituy, up from 158 reported 24 hours earlier. The health unit also adjusted its resolved cases, reducing it by one to 137. No explanation was provided for the change.

There are currently nine cases deemed high-risk contacts, defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case. The number is one more than the eight reported on Wednesday.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

An outbreak declared last Friday remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

In Northumberland County, there remains 19 confirmed cases, 17 of which have been declared resolved with one requiring hospitalization.

Haliburton County has not had a new case since June 3 and remains at eight cases which have all been resolved. One case required hospitalized care.

Both counties each have two cases that are deemed high-risk contacts.

Overall, of the health unit’s 187 cases, 162 — approximately 87 per cent– are now resolved.

Peterborough Public Health

Peterborough Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That keeps the heath unit’s overall total at 93 cases in its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

There remain three active cases and 88 have been resolved — approximately 95 per cent.

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, with the last occurring in April.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks.

An additional 250 people were tested over the last 24 hours, increasing the region’s overall total to 13,800, the health unit reports.

Peterborough Paramedics continue to conduct a drive-thru clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough until at least Friday.

