Bulldogs Foundation donates $5,000 to Hamilton Food Share

The Bulldogs Foundation is donating $5,000 to Hamilton Food Share in an ongoing effort to fight food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes on the heels of a $100,000 from the foundation, ATS Healthcare and the Andlauer family to Hamilton Food Share in early April.

“Helping to feed the community and our youth is at the heart of what we do,” said Michael Andlauer, Bulldogs Foundation chair and owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs OHL team. “Even though we aren’t able to feed students with our nutrition program in schools right now, we know it’s important to get food to those families who need it most. Hamilton Food Share is the best way to do that.”

“We deeply appreciate this continued support in the fight against hunger from the Bulldogs’ Foundation. We send a big thank you to each person who bought a shirt to feed our neighbours in need,” said Joanne Santucci, executive director of Hamilton Food Share. “For every $1 donated, Hamilton Food Share is able to get $5 in food for food banks and hot meal programs across the city.”

The foundation sold T-shirts with a social-distancing message with the support of partners New Horizon Development Group, Backspin Group and Requip’d Canada.

“It’s important to continue to have the foundation’s mission supported whenever possible,” said Jeff Paikin. “Our company was honoured to support this and humbled by the efforts of the foundation staff and the response to the T-shirt initiative.”

“We want to find opportunities to continue supporting our community during these challenging times,” said Andlauer. “Although we aren’t able to play hockey right now, we are still able to make a difference.”

