Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 2:11 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 2:12 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a file image. .
B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here on our website, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Two new health-care outbreaks in B.C. but no new deaths

Earlier Thursday, the province closed the U.S./Canada border-straddling Peace Arch Park because of a surge in visitors, many of whom are visiting with friends or family separated by travel restrictions.

Renewed concern about seniors in long-term care homes
As of Wednesday, B.C. had recorded 168 deaths related to COVID-19, and 2,775 total cases.

Of the remaining 185 active cases, 11 patients were in hospital and five were in intensive care.

