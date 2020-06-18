B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the province closed the U.S./Canada border-straddling Peace Arch Park because of a surge in visitors, many of whom are visiting with friends or family separated by travel restrictions.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had recorded 168 deaths related to COVID-19, and 2,775 total cases.

Of the remaining 185 active cases, 11 patients were in hospital and five were in intensive care.