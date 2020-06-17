Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Two new health-care outbreaks in B.C. but no new deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 6:17 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 6:31 pm
A sign warns people to social distance and keep at least 2 metres apart from one another due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, as a motorist wearing a protective face mask and gloves stops to take a photograph, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
A sign warns people to social distance and keep at least 2 metres apart from one another due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, as a motorist wearing a protective face mask and gloves stops to take a photograph, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia health officials have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at two new health-care facilities, as well as 19 new cases of the virus.

The outbreaks are at Mission Memorial Hospital and Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, in Abbotsford.

READ MORE: Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James to discuss COVID-19 recovery fund

There are two cases at the Mission hospital and one at the Tabor facility, according to the Ministry of Health.

“The outbreak at Tabor Home and at the Maple Hill long-term care facility announced (Tuesday) are connected to the outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital,” said provincial health officials in a statement.

“Mission Memorial is a small hospital, which means services for the local community are now limited to urgent and emergency care only.”
Story continues below advertisement
Canada marks 100 days since first COVID-19 death
Canada marks 100 days since first COVID-19 death

The province says public health teams are on site working to contain the outbreaks.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 168.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak at B.C. fast-food restaurant a ‘wake-up call’: Henry

B.C. has now recorded 2,775 cases of the virus, more than 87 per cent of whom have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the remaining 185 active cases, 11 patients are in hospital and five are in intensive care.

An outbreak at the Oppenheimer Group produce distributor has been declared over.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBonnie Henry
Flyers
More weekly flyers