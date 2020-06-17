Coronavirus: Two new health-care outbreaks in B.C. but no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at two new health-care facilities, as well as 19 new cases of the virus.

The outbreaks are at Mission Memorial Hospital and Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, in Abbotsford.

There are two cases at the Mission hospital and one at the Tabor facility, according to the Ministry of Health.

“The outbreak at Tabor Home and at the Maple Hill long-term care facility announced (Tuesday) are connected to the outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital,” said provincial health officials in a statement.

“Mission Memorial is a small hospital, which means services for the local community are now limited to urgent and emergency care only.”

The province says public health teams are on site working to contain the outbreaks.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 168.

B.C. has now recorded 2,775 cases of the virus, more than 87 per cent of whom have recovered.

Of the remaining 185 active cases, 11 patients are in hospital and five are in intensive care.

An outbreak at the Oppenheimer Group produce distributor has been declared over.

