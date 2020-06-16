New case of COVID-19 at Maple Hill care facility in Langley, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A resident at a long-term care facility in Langley, B.C. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Fraser Health confirmed Tuesday the resident at the Maple Hill facility is now in self-isolation.

A special team was deployed to contain any spread of the virus.

Staff is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of everyone at the facility and their families.

Seniors are one of the most vulnerable groups under the novel coronavirus pandemic, and in British Columbia, they have been at the epicentre.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, the median age of people who contract the disease caused by the virus is 68 years old, while the median age for people who die of it is 85.

The majority of the province’s COVID-19 deaths have been linked to long-term care and assisted living facilities.