Economy

Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James to discuss COVID-19 recovery fund

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 4:37 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 4:42 pm
WATCH: B.C. Premier John Horgan holds his weekly media availability and COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James are expected to launch a public consultation on how British Columbian’s would like to see government spend $1.5 billion earmarked for COVID-19 recovery.

The announcement will take place at 1:45 p.m. and will be carried live on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page and here on the Global BC website.

This is the first time Horgan has spoken publicly since the Federal government extended the CERB and the closure of the U.S.-Canada border.

Coronavirus outbreak at B.C. fast-food restaurant a 'wake-up call': Henry

More to come.

