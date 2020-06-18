Coronavirus: City of Waterloo announces plans for reopening recreational facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Waterloo has announced its plans to gradually reopen its recreational facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city says facilities will be opened in a gradual manner to support city-affiliated organizations and summer camps only, with daily access limited to program participants.

The Moses Springer outdoor pool is tentatively set to reopen on Canada Day, and it will offer public swims and other programs through pre-registration on ActiveWaterloo.

The city says it may increase its offerings at the pool depending on how things progress.

On July 2, outdoor natural and artificial fields will be available for training use only, while Waterloo’s cricket fields will reopen two days later with similar guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the fields may not meet normal standards due to a shortage of staff.

It is asking residents to plan ahead as access to washrooms will be limited due to physical-distancing guidelines and will also be closed when the field is not in use.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Washrooms at public parks will also be made available that day for limited use.

On July 6, a host of options are set to launch in conjunction with the kickoff of summer camps.

The Swimplex at Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex is tentatively set to reopen, but it will only have access for campers.

Indoor facilities are also set to open at Albert McCormick Community Centre, Moses Springer Community Centre, RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex and Healthy Living Centre and the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex for Waterloo summer day camps and limited use for city-affiliated organizations and/or commercial activity only, meaning they will not be open to the general public yet.

Residents will get their first chance to use the new splash pad at Waterloo Park toward the end of July.

City playgrounds will be closed until the province changes its stance on them, while the Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer and Sports Centre indoor fields will remain closed this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Community vegetable gardens and tennis, pickleball and basketball courts have already opened with limitations.