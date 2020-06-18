Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex, Unifor Local 594 reach tentative agreement

Send this page to someone via email

The labour dispute between the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) and Unifor Local 594, the union representing its workers, may soon be over.

The two sides reached a tentative deal, according to an announcement made by CRC on Thursday.

“This deal, if accepted by bargaining unit employees, along with the operational efficiencies our team has recently realized, will go a long way towards ensuring a sustainable CRC for generations to come,” said Gil Le Dressay, vice-president of refinery operations.

“The labour disruption has been a difficult process for everyone involved, but we are hopeful that the membership will ratify the deal, and our employees will return to work soon. We want to thank our community for their patience and support throughout this process.”

CRC said the deal includes “the monetary aspects of our best and final offer along with a well-defined return-to-work agreement… and an offer that balances an appreciation for our unionized employees with the fiscal realities of the refining sector.”

Unifor now needs to hold a ratification vote of its membership to finalize the deal. If agreed upon, CRC said it will begin the process of getting the employees back to work.

CRC locked out its employees on Dec. 5, 2019. Unifor Local 594 represents more than 700 CRC employees.

This is a developing story. More to come.

A division of Unifor represents some Global News employees.

