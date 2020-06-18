Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex, Unifor Local 594 reach tentative agreement

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 12:47 pm
Unifor Local 594 members walk the picket line at the Co-op Refinery in Regina, Sask., on Jan. 21, 2020.
Unifor Local 594 members walk the picket line at the Co-op Refinery in Regina, Sask., on Jan. 21, 2020. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

The labour dispute between the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) and Unifor Local 594, the union representing its workers, may soon be over.

The two sides reached a tentative deal, according to an announcement made by CRC on Thursday.

READ MORE: City of Regina inserts itself into Unifor, Co-op Refinery labour dispute

“This deal, if accepted by bargaining unit employees, along with the operational efficiencies our team has recently realized, will go a long way towards ensuring a sustainable CRC for generations to come,” said Gil Le Dressay, vice-president of refinery operations.

“The labour disruption has been a difficult process for everyone involved, but we are hopeful that the membership will ratify the deal, and our employees will return to work soon. We want to thank our community for their patience and support throughout this process.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Unifor rejects Co-op’s latest offer, calls on province to end labour dispute

CRC said the deal includes “the monetary aspects of our best and final offer along with a well-defined return-to-work agreement… and an offer that balances an appreciation for our unionized employees with the fiscal realities of the refining sector.”

Unifor now needs to hold a ratification vote of its membership to finalize the deal. If agreed upon, CRC said it will begin the process of getting the employees back to work.

CRC locked out its employees on Dec. 5, 2019. Unifor Local 594 represents more than 700 CRC employees.

This is a developing story. More to come.

A division of Unifor represents some Global News employees.

City of Regina calls for SHA investigation into CRC replacement worker camp
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanCity of Reginalabour disputeLockoutCo-opUnifor Local 594Co-op Refinery ComplexTentative AgreementCRC
Flyers
More weekly flyers