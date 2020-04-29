Unifor calling on Saskatchewan government to help end labour dispute with Co-op

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor Local 594, the union representing locked-out Co-op Refinery Complex employees in Regina, is holding a car rally outside the Saskatchewan legislative building on Wednesday morning.

The two sides have been involved in a labour dispute since Dec. 5, 2019, and have been unable to come to an agreement even with the help with Vince Ready, a special mediator appointed by the province.

“By snubbing the report from the premier’s mediators, Co-op has demonstrated that it cannot be trusted to bargain nor end the lockout in good faith,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National president.

“We’re encouraging Premier Moe to show leadership and bring an end to this dispute.”

Since rejecting Ready’s proposed deal last month, Co-op has made other offers to Unifor, but has had no success.

Unifor is currently voting on Co-op’s latest offer, with results expected to come later Wednesday.

Wednesday’s rally will begin outside the Conexus Arts Centre, ending at the legislature. It begins at 10 a.m.

A division of Unifor represents some Global News employees.