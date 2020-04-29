Menu

Canada

Unifor calling on Saskatchewan government to help end labour dispute with Co-op

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 12:31 pm
Unifor Local 594 is holding rally at the legislature grounds on Wednesday to pressure the provincial government to help end the labour dispute with the Co-op Refinery.
Unifor Local 594 is holding rally at the legislature grounds on Wednesday to pressure the provincial government to help end the labour dispute with the Co-op Refinery. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Unifor Local 594, the union representing locked-out Co-op Refinery Complex employees in Regina, is holding a car rally outside the Saskatchewan legislative building on Wednesday morning.

The two sides have been involved in a labour dispute since Dec. 5, 2019, and have been unable to come to an agreement even with the help with Vince Ready, a special mediator appointed by the province.

READ MORE: Unifor Local 594 rejects Co-op Refinery Complex’s latest offer

“By snubbing the report from the premier’s mediators, Co-op has demonstrated that it cannot be trusted to bargain nor end the lockout in good faith,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National president.

“We’re encouraging Premier Moe to show leadership and bring an end to this dispute.”

READ MORE: Unifor Local 594 rejects Co-op’s latest offer, calling it ‘disgusting’

Since rejecting Ready’s proposed deal last month, Co-op has made other offers to Unifor, but has had no success.

Unifor is currently voting on Co-op’s latest offer, with results expected to come later Wednesday.

Wednesday’s rally will begin outside the Conexus Arts Centre, ending at the legislature. It begins at 10 a.m.

City of Regina calls for SHA investigation into CRC replacement worker camp

Global News is following the story and will provide updates throughout the day.

A division of Unifor represents some Global News employees.

