Whistler Blackcomb set to reopen June 29, focusing on sightseeing, mountain biking

Whistler Blackcomb announced Thursday it will resume operations for the summer season on June 29, as long as the province reopens Phase 3 businesses by then as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The focus will be on sightseeing and mountain biking, with the gondolas all working to bring people up the mountains.

The Whistler Mountain Bike Park will also open with the Fitz and Garbanzo zones.

Resorts and properties will reopen with guidelines around physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and employee health screenings and safety training.

“We are lucky this environment lends itself to physical distancing, so we can enjoy a safe, healthy space to recreate, but we also do know we must proceed with caution,” chief operating officer Geoff Buchheister said in a release.

Among other measures, guests will be required to wear face coverings in some areas, such as when loading and unloading chairlifts, in lineups, in gondolas, and in indoor resort facilities.

All staff will be required to wear a face covering.

Capacity of chairlifts and gondolas will be reduced to allow for physical distancing

Hand-sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the resort.

All transactions for lift and gondola rides, mountain activities, on-mountain dining as well as at lodging, retail and rental outlets will be cashless.

The resort took the unprecedented move of shutting down operations for the rest of the ski season in mid-March as the coronavirus took hold around the world.

