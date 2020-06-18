‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ to use blow-up dolls for sex scenes due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Bold and the Beautiful has found a creative way to safely film sex scenes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have some life-like blow-up dolls that have been sitting around here for the past 15 years that we’ve used for various other stories — (like) when people were presumed dead,” Bradley Bell, executive producer and head writer, told Forbes.

“We’re dusting off the dolls and putting new wigs and makeup on them and they’ll be featured in love scenes,” Bell revealed.

Bell also said that for intimate scenes the show plans to use a combination of the blow-up dolls and stand-ins, who would be the actors’ spouses who test negative for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The actors’ spouses will join their partners for love scenes that involve touching.

The romantic workarounds come after the daytime drama resumed production on Wednesday and paused after a single day of filming.

1:04 How the coronavirus outbreak has impacted sex workers How the coronavirus outbreak has impacted sex workers

A spokesperson for the show described the show as “very brief” in order to accommodate a high volume of testing for the novel coronavirus, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reports that the initial plan was to film three days this week, and filming is expected to resume on Tuesday, June 23.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed,” the spokesperson said. “Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the show. B&B filmed with cast and crew today, and it was a successful first day back at work.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bell said that the actors will be tested for the virus “at least once a week, maybe multiple times a week.”

“All production personnel will be tested on Mondays, and we’ll be filming Tuesday through Friday,” Bell said.

Crew members must keep six feet apart from each other and wear masks on set. The actors are also required to wear masks if they are not filming a scene.

Actors will also remain at least eight feet apart during filming, Bell said.

⁠—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.