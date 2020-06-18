K-pop singer Yohan of TST dies at 28

Send this page to someone via email

Yohan, a South Korean singer from the popular K-pop group TST, died on Tuesday. He was 28.

KJ Music Entertainment, the band’s record label, announced his passing in a statement obtained by AllKPop.com on Wednesday morning.

“We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news,” the statement reads. “Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning.”

While KJ Music Entertainment did not disclose a cause of death, the company’s statement also noted: “The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan’s passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect.”

“We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan’s final parting,” the statement concludes.

As of this writing, no official cause of death has been revealed.

In September 2013, Yohan, born Kim Jung-hwan, kicked off his music career by joining the K-pop group NOM, or No Other Man. He stayed with the band for more than two and a half years before they ultimately disbanded in February 2016.

Less than a year later, Yohan joined TST — which, at the time, was known as Top Secret. The seven-piece made their official debut in January 2017 with their critically acclaimed Time’s Up EP after signing to KJ Music Entertainment.

On top of Time’s Up, the Seoul-based band is best known for K-pop hits like Mind Control (2017), Paradise (2019) and their most recent single, Countdown (2020).

Yohan’s unexpected passing is one of many musicians’ to hit the South Korean music industry in the last five years.

In February 2015, Baby Kara singer Ahn So Jin died by suicide, according to Billboard. The outlet later reported that SHINee member Jonghyun had also died by suicide in December 2017.

In 2019 alone, fans of the K-pop genre were left mourning the loss of Sulli, formerly of the all-female group f(x), and Goo Hara, a fellow female solo artist.

Sulli’s body was discovered at her home in Seongnam on Oct. 14.

At the time, local authorities said the 25-year-old star was struggling with severe depression, however they did not elaborate. Sulli had also spoken out against cyberbullying in the past.

Goo Hara, who also happened to be a close friend of Sulli’s, died six weeks later on Nov. 24. She was 28.

Police said an acquaintance found the singer-actor dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities.

0:52 K-pop star and TV celebrity Goo Hara found dead at home, police say K-pop star and TV celebrity Goo Hara found dead at home, police say

Goo Hara’s cause of death wasn’t immediately revealed, and the authorities refused to provide further details at the time.

Both deaths, however, have since been ruled suspected suicides, according to the BBC.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press