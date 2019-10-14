Menu

Entertainment

Sulli, former member of South Korean girl band f(x), found dead

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 14, 2019 4:44 pm
In this Sept. 30, 2015, photo, South Korean pop star and actress Sulli poses during the K-Beauty Close-Up event in Seoul, South Korea. News reports on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, say Sulli has been found dead at her home south of Seoul. . (Jang Se-young/Newsis via AP)

A former member of top South Korean girl group f(x), who had spoken out against cyber bullying, was found dead on Monday, police said.

The body of Choi Jin-ri, better known by her stage name Sulli, 25, was discovered at her home in Seongnam, south of the capital, Seoul, police said.

epa07920039 Police cordon off the house of late South Korean singer-actress Sulli in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 14 October 2019. A probe into the cause of her death is currently underway. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

“Her manager visited her home after failing to reach her since their last call the night before,” police said in a statement.

Sulli, 25, was grappling with severe depression, police said. They did not elaborate.

Sulli debuted with the five-member f(x) in 2009. It became one of the most popular girl groups in South Korea and helped fuel the global K-pop craze.

Sulli left the group in 2015 an launched a career as a solo singer and actress.

Most recently, she appeared on a television programme in which K-pop stars discussed their experiences with malevolent online comments.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

© 2019 Reuters
South KoreaSeoulK-popFXChoi Jin-riformer k-pop singer found deadk-pop singer found deadsouth korean pop groupsullisulli found deasulli found dead
