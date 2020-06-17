Katy Perry, Adam Lambert and more to unite for LGBTQ2 benefit show, ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a variety of A-list musicians, including Katy Perry and Adam Lambert, have banded together for an upcoming LGBTQ2 benefit show by the name of Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community — or Can’t Cancel Pride.

The virtual fundraising gig will take place next Thursday and was designed to help raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ2 communities most impacted by the novel coronavirus, according to an joint statement issued by the event’s producers on Tuesday, iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble.

Can’t Cancel Pride will be hosted by American radio DJ Elvis Duran and Orange is the New Black star/LGBTQ2 advocate, Laverne Cox.

Beyond Perry, 35, and Lambert, 38, the one-hour special will also feature performances by Billy Porter, Kim Petras, Sia, Ricky Martin, Big Freedia and classic rock veteran Melissa Etheridge too.

Story continues below advertisement

Very proud to be able to lift up my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters this Pride month with @iHeartRadio’s Can’t Cancel Pride: Helping LGBTQ+ People in Need. Be sure to save the date, June 25th. #CantCancelPride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/EieiyrjOs5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 16, 2020

The company’s press release states that the global health crisis has resulted in the disruption of many international Pride events — especially in June, during Pride month — and left LGBTQ2 foundations, which rely heavily on donations, unable to function properly and serve the community.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The LGBTQ+ community is facing loss of livelihoods, lack of access to critical life-affirming healthcare, increased domestic violence and social isolation as many of the organizations they count on for these services are on the brink of survival — potentially setting the movement back decades,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel returning to host 2020 Emmy Awards

Story continues below advertisement

Backing the statement, Gayle Troberman, the chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia said: “There’s no question COVID-19 has impacted the LGBTQ+ community in a variety of ways, and at this time in the U.S., the struggle for equality and inclusion has never been more important.”

“Now is a time we need to come together to support the organizations that help bring critical resources to LGBTQ people in need and Can’t Cancel Pride aims to do just that,” she added. “Like always, Pride will continue to represent the resilience, beauty and strength of the LGBTQ+ community around the nation and the globe.”

Adding onto Troberman’s words, Marc Pritchard, Procter & Gamble’s Chief Brand Officer, said that Can’t Cancel Pride was produced to help show the LGBTQ2 community that “they are not alone” in the pandemic.

“(It’s) about showing the community that they are seen and loved, even when stay-at-home orders have closed community centres and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on every day,” he said.

1:46 Kingston Pride goes virtual in 2020 Kingston Pride goes virtual in 2020

Pritchard’s statement concludes: “The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the complex and significant obstacles facing the LGBTQ+ community. We must continue to fight hate and intolerance while redoubling our efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility and providing support for those in need.”

Story continues below advertisement

Can’t Cancel Pride will be available worldwide through various iHeartMedia platforms on June 25 at 9 p.m. (local time).

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

7:22 Coronavirus: The show must go on? How the entertainment industry is dealing with the pandemic Coronavirus: The show must go on? How the entertainment industry is dealing with the pandemic

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—