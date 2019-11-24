Menu

World

28-year-old K-Pop star Goo Hara found dead at her Seoul home: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 24, 2019 2:46 pm
Fans of late K-pop star Jonghyun pay respects at funeral home
WATCH: Fans of late K-pop star Jonghyun pay respects at funeral home

K-pop star and TV celebrity Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, police said.

Police said an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Police refused to provide further details.

READ MORE: K-pop stars carry Jonghyun’s coffin after suicide

Goo made her debut in 2008 as a member of the girl group Kara, which had big followings in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries. She later worked as a solo artist and appeared on many TV shows.

In May, Goo was reportedly found unconscious at her home and was hospitalized.

In this July 10, 2012 file photo, South Korea’s pop girl group KARA’s Goo Hara attends a press conference in Singapore.
In this July 10, 2012 file photo, South Korea’s pop girl group KARA’s Goo Hara attends a press conference in Singapore. Wong Maye-E / The Associated Press

She was embroiled last year in public disputes with an ex-boyfriend who claimed to be assaulted by her. Goo accused the man of having threatened to circulate a sex video of her. The case made her the subject of tabloid fodder and malicious online messages.

Story continues below advertisement

In October, another K-pop star and actress, Sulli, was found dead at her home near Seoul. The 25-year-old was known for her feminist voice and outspokenness that was rare among female entertainers in deeply conservative South Korea. Before her death, she appeared in a TV show and spoke out against online backlash she received over her lifestyle.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
