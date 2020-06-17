Menu

Crime

Hamilton police release video showing man licking hands, touching computers

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 6:05 pm
A man was spotted licking his hands and touching computers in a Hamilton store.
Global News

Hamilton police have released surveillance footage of a man seen spreading his saliva on computers inside a store.

Although the act seems bizarre, police say in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was incredibly dangerous.

That’s why they’re hoping surveillance footage from inside the store will lead to an identification by the public.

The incident happened on Tuesday, just before 12:30 p.m. Investigators say an unknown man went into a computer store on King Street East.

While inside the store, the man was seen putting both of his hands inside his mouth before rubbing them on two different computers on display.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to come forward.

CoronavirusHamiltonCovid19computers#HamiltonPolicekingstreeteastlickinghands
