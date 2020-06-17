Hamilton police release video showing man licking hands, touching computers

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have released surveillance footage of a man seen spreading his saliva on computers inside a store.

Can you identify this male? He entered a local computer store, licked his hands and then rubbed them on two different computers. If you have any information that can assist police, please contact 905-546-3817. #HamOnt https://t.co/OjILAFWxHx pic.twitter.com/Esxz5EJuth — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 17, 2020

Although the act seems bizarre, police say in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was incredibly dangerous.

That’s why they’re hoping surveillance footage from inside the store will lead to an identification by the public.

The incident happened on Tuesday, just before 12:30 p.m. Investigators say an unknown man went into a computer store on King Street East.

While inside the store, the man was seen putting both of his hands inside his mouth before rubbing them on two different computers on display.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to come forward.