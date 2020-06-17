Menu

Canada

London, Ont., police on the lookout for suspect in indecent act

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 3:26 pm
Photo of suspect provided by London police. .
Photo of suspect provided by London police. London police

Police in London, Ont., say they’re currently investigating an indecent act that happened last week at a wellness boutique.

According to officials, on June 9 at around 11:45 a.m., a man entered Purdy Natural, located at 111 Mount Pleasant Ave., spoke to an employee and left.

Shortly after leaving, the man returned to the business and allegedly performed an indecent act before a female employee.

READ MORE: Doll with swastika on head found in mailbox, says Black business owner in London, Ont.

The male fled the business in an unknown direction, police say.

Officials say the victim was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as a man approximately five feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds and between 25 and 35 years of age, with a short dark beard.

READ MORE: 2 charged after firearm, drugs seized at traffic stop, 3rd person on the run: London police

He has very short dark hair and his face and head appeared to be sunburnt.

Police say he was wearing a red T-shirt, black gym shorts and black running shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

