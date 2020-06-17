London, Ont., police on the lookout for suspect in indecent act

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say they’re currently investigating an indecent act that happened last week at a wellness boutique.

According to officials, on June 9 at around 11:45 a.m., a man entered Purdy Natural, located at 111 Mount Pleasant Ave., spoke to an employee and left.

Shortly after leaving, the man returned to the business and allegedly performed an indecent act before a female employee.

The male fled the business in an unknown direction, police say.

Officials say the victim was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as a man approximately five feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds and between 25 and 35 years of age, with a short dark beard.

He has very short dark hair and his face and head appeared to be sunburnt.

Police say he was wearing a red T-shirt, black gym shorts and black running shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).