2 charged after firearm, drugs seized at traffic stop, 3rd person on the run: London police

Two people are facing firearm and drug-related charges after a traffic stop, and a third person is on the loose.

London police said Friday a vehicle was stopped in the area of Oxford Street East and Mornington Avenue on Thursday.

The driver was arrested at the scene, while two passengers fled from the vehicle on foot, officials say.

Police say one of them was caught by police but the other passenger was not found.

Members of the K9 unit assisted, and a firearm was located nearby. Police found three rounds of ammunition after searching the vehicle.

Officials say one of the officers was assaulted by the passenger during the course of the arrest but did not sustain any physical injuries.

They say they seized a loaded .22-calibre revolver, eight rounds of .22-calibre ammunition, five grams of fentanyl valued at $1,250, three cellphones and two scales.

A 27-year-old and a 26-year-old, both from London, are facing a number of firearm and drug-related charges.

The 27-year-old is set to appear in court Friday, while the 26-year-old is scheduled for court on Sept. 4.

London police did not release further information regarding the third individual, who was not located.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).