Manitoba RCMP respond to possible drowning of Alberta man in Nelson River

Send this page to someone via email

Search crews are canvassing the Nelson River in northern Manitoba for an Alberta man who may have drowned while fishing in the area.

Manitoba RCMP and a private diving company are searching a portion of the river near the Kelsey Generating Station for 60-year-old James Redmond.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Thompson Rural RCMP received reports that Redmond was last seen early Monday morning in Kelsey, Man., and was known to go fishing from the shore of the Nelson River.

RCMP say officers searched along the shoreline near Redmond’s cabin and found gear belonging to the man about 200 metres upstream from the generating station.

They believe this is where Redmond entered the river. Mounties continue to investigate.