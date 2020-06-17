9 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, 2 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were nine new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 693 since the first case was reported on March 11. Two of the cases reported on June 15 are people who live out-of-province but tested positive in Saskatchewan.

Two people are currently in hospital — one is receiving inpatient care while the other is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Two more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 633.

There are currently 47 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 13 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: This is how much the coronavirus pandemic has cost Saskatchewan so far

Health officials said 146 cases in the province are travel-related, with 417 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 82 have no known exposures and 48 remain under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the 184 total cases reported in the Saskatoon area, 13 are considered active.

In the Regina area, none of the 80 total cases are active, while the north region has 112 total and one active case.

The south region has 19 total cases and two active cases, the central region had 12 total cases, and the far north reports 284 total cases with 29 active cases.

To date, Over 57,215 tests have been carried out in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier announces Phase ‘4.1’ of reopen plan Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier announces Phase ‘4.1’ of reopen plan