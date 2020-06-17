Menu

Crime

RCMP in Nakusp seeking public help in locating suspect who vandalized police cruiser

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 4:26 pm
Images from video surveillance in Nakusp, B.C., showing the alleged suspect.
Images from video surveillance in Nakusp, B.C., showing the alleged suspect. Nakusp RCMP

A police cruiser in Nakusp was vandalized this past weekend, and now RCMP are asking for public help in tracking down the suspect.

According to police, the vandalism happened during the early hours of Sunday, June 14, at approximately 2:52 a.m., with surveillance video capturing the incident along 5th Street NW.

Nakusp RCMP say the suspect caused mischief to three vehicles in the area, including a fully marked police cruiser.

Three images from surveillance video taken from the weekend incident in Nakusp, B.C.
Three images from surveillance video taken from the weekend incident in Nakusp, B.C. Nakusp RCMP

“It is of great concern to the Nakusp RCMP that a police vehicle was targeted,” said Cpl. Jaime Moffat, “as damage to the vehicle could have resulted in a front-line police officer not being able to respond to an emergency call for service from the public.”

RCMP did not reveal the vandalism damage to the police cruiser.

The male suspect is described as being between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, and was seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie over a baseball cap, light-coloured pants, black shoes with a reflective tab on the back and a light-coloured backpack with a black zipper.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677.

