Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged after car rams Hamilton police cruiser

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 3:46 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 3:50 pm
Hamilton police have charged three people in connection with an incident that involved a car smashing into a police cruiser on May 2, 2020. .
Hamilton police have charged three people in connection with an incident that involved a car smashing into a police cruiser on May 2, 2020. . Lisa Polewski / Global News

Three people are facing charges after a car rammed a police cruiser in an attempt to evade a traffic stop in Hamilton on Saturday.

Investigators say officers in the area of Barton Street East and Chapple Street made a stop around 2 p.m. to check out a grey Mazda with two men and a woman inside and no front licence plate.

As the cruiser stopped in front of the suspect vehicle, police say the driver accelerated and smashed into the police car in an apparent attempt to flee.

READ MORE: Police target speeders in Hamilton traffic campaign

The occupants of the Mazda exited the car and began to flee on foot.

The three were tracked down and arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The driver was additionally charged for dangerous driving and failure to comply with probation orders. The woman was also charged with failure to comply and possession under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say the one plate on the car – in the rear – was stolen.

Ontario’s police watchdog probing deadly officer-involved shooting outside Toronto hotel
Ontario’s police watchdog probing deadly officer-involved shooting outside Toronto hotel
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton Policebarton street eastpolice cruiser rammedChapple Streetcar rammed police cruisergrey mazda
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.