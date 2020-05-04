3 charged after car rams Hamilton police cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing charges after a car rammed a police cruiser in an attempt to evade a traffic stop in Hamilton on Saturday.

Investigators say officers in the area of Barton Street East and Chapple Street made a stop around 2 p.m. to check out a grey Mazda with two men and a woman inside and no front licence plate.

As the cruiser stopped in front of the suspect vehicle, police say the driver accelerated and smashed into the police car in an apparent attempt to flee.

The occupants of the Mazda exited the car and began to flee on foot.

The three were tracked down and arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The driver was additionally charged for dangerous driving and failure to comply with probation orders. The woman was also charged with failure to comply and possession under $5,000.

Detectives say the one plate on the car – in the rear – was stolen.

