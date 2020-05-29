Menu

Crime

16-year-old allegedly high on cannabis nearly collides with York Regional Police cruiser

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 5:35 pm
Updated May 29, 2020 5:38 pm
Video appears to show allegedly high driver nearly colliding with York police cruiser
WATCH: York Regional Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing an impaired driving charge after nearly colliding with a police cruiser in a Georgina intersection late Tuesday.

York Regional Police say a teenager allegedly driving high on marijuana nearly collided with a police cruiser in Georgina, Ont., late Tuesday night.

Officers posted a video appearing to show the incident. A vehicle could be seen going through what police allege was a red light and nearly colliding with a cruiser before swerving off the roadway.

Officers are later seen conducting a field sobriety test on the driver, who stumbles as he’s asked to walk in a straight line.

READ MORE: Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit

Police said the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Pollock Road.

The three occupants of the vehicle, all teenage boys, were uninjured.

Police said the officer noticed the driver was showing signs of impairment and cannabis residue was located inside the vehicle.

A 16-year-old boy from Newmarket has been charged with impaired driving.

“Despite the legalization of cannabis, using any amount before driving can result in serious consequences,” police said in a news release.

“The penalties for driving impaired by drugs are the same as for those driving while impaired by alcohol.

“You can expect to be arrested, taken to the station as well as having your vehicle towed and your licence immediately suspended.”

