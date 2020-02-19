Cobourg woman backs into police cruiser during traffic stop, charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg woman faces charges including impaired driving following a fender-bender with a police cruiser on Tuesday night.

Cobourg Police Service say around 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the Division Street area on a report of a suspected impaired driver.

As officers conducted a traffic stop, the woman allegedly reversed her vehicle and struck the front-end of a police cruiser, causing minor damage.

No one was injured, police said.

Police investigated and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Lorraine West, 50, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle, failure to notify a change of address for a licence and failure to surrender an insurance card.

She was released with a pending court date in March, police said.

