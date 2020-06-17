Curtain panes and gains: Gym unveils workout pods in California

Send this page to someone via email

Gyms were some of the first establishments to shut their doors as COVID-19 spread worldwide, but one California fitness centre had a solution when it reopened.

Inspire South Bay Fitness in Redondo Beach reopened on June 15 as part of the state’s Phase 3 of easing lockdown procedures. Instead of installing expensive plexiglass dividers, gym owner Peet Sapsin had a novel idea: shower curtain pods.

In photos taken on their opening day, patrons can be seen exercising inside their own individual square pods made entirely of plastic shower curtains. The pods are meant to ensure everyone’s protection while maintaining the recommended social distance.

“When we built the dividers, we were like, ‘What can we do so that our clients don’t have to wear a mask?'” Sapsin told Today. “Everyone was super excited. Our classes were maxed out this morning.”

With these pods, which Sapsin told NBC affiliate KTLA-TV took three days to build, only nine people will be able to work out at a time. This, compared to a normal 30-person maximum per class.

“If you stand in the middle of the pods you’re at least 10 feet apart,” he said. “We turn off the (air conditioning) the entire time and open up all our doors and have fans that push the air out.”

For those still worried about coming in person, the gym has workout videos online. Sapsin, along with many other gym owners, has taken to streaming workout classes on social media platforms.

While business is picking up again now, Sapsin wasn’t always so sure his gym would even be able to open its doors to the public again.

Peet Sapsin leads a class at Inspire South Bay Fitness with students behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing on June 15, 2020 in Redondo Beach, California, as the gym reopens today under California’s coronavirus Phase 3 reopening guidelines. Getty Images

“It’s been really tough, we weren’t sure if we were gonna (be) able to reopen again,” Sapsin told KTLA-TV. “But because now that we’ve come up with this solution, it’s a lot more affordable and, now, we can reopen back up a little more safer and healthier for our clients.”

California has released guidelines for spaces that reopen to function at reduced capacity, along with rules for disinfecting and social distancing.

Gyms, pools and indoor fitness centres were allowed to reopen June 12 during Alberta’s Stage 2 of reopening. British Columbia gyms were also cleared to reopen in mid-May.

For other provinces waiting their turn, experts say it’s going to be one of the toughest facilities to reopen.

“If we’re going to make a list of high-risk activities, the gym would be on the upper end of that spectrum. We’ve got lots of people in an enclosed indoor space with high-contact surfaces, and they’re also exercising as well, perhaps expelling more breath into the air,” Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, told Global News.

It’s unknown when other provinces will be allowed to reopen their workout centres.

