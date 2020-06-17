5 new coronavirus cases, 2 recoveries reported in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex and two people have recovered, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Wednesday.

The update brings the local case count to 595, of which 462 people have recovered. Fifty-seven have died, according to the health unit.

Health unit figures show one of the new cases was reported in Middlesex Centre, with the rest in London, which has seen a total of 556 cases.

Elsewhere, 20 cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, eight in Middlesex Centre, five in North Middlesex, four in Thames Centre and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

One of the new cases is associated with a seniors’ facility, health unit figures show, with one resident testing positive.

The case has prompted an outbreak declaration at PeopleCare Oakcrossing, a long-term care home in London.

It’s the second outbreak to be declared at the facility following an outbreak that lasted from May 3 until May 18. Two staff members tested positive.

Two other outbreaks remain active in the city, at Chelsey Park Retirement Community and Kensington Village.

Seniors’ facilities account for 172 of the region’s cases, 37 of its deaths, and at least 20 of the 25 outbreaks that have been declared.

At long-term care homes, 105 cases have been confirmed, involving 62 residents and 43 staff members. Twenty-four deaths have been reported.

At least 67 cases have been confirmed at retirement homes, involving 44 residents and 23 staff members. Thirteen people have died.

Of the at least 56 cases that have been reported in London since June 1, three have been linked to long-term care and retirement homes, according to health unit figures.

Both COVID-19 assessment centres continue to see strong turnout, with Tuesday marking the highest single-day visit tally for the Carling Heights centre with 357.

Oakridge Arena had 342 visits on Tuesday and saw its highest single-day visit tally on Monday with 373.

In total, the two facilities have seen a combined 22,700 people and swabbed just over 17,600.

At least 27 per cent of cases recorded in London and Middlesex have involved individuals who identify as racialized, according to new figures released by the health unit — that’s despite racialized people accounting for 17 per cent of the local population, according to the 2016 census.

The statistics come in a brief report going before members of the health unit’s board of health on Thursday.

The health unit began collecting the voluntary data, along with socioeconomic information, in April during followups with people with confirmed cases.

Collecting such information, the health unit says, will help identify where inequities exist and inform decisions and next steps in its response to the pandemic.

The number of hospitalized patients remains unclear, but is fewer than five, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). The organization is only releasing a tally when it reaches five or more.

No patients are being treated by St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

Eighty-one per cent of cases have not required hospitalization, while 111 (19 per cent) have. Five per cent of cases have been admitted to intensive care.

Ninety-eight hospitalized patients, 88 per cent, have involved patients over 50, health unit figures show.

Twenty-three per cent of the region’s cases have involved health-care workers.

The number of staff members at LHSC who have contracted the virus remains unclear as the organization has also stopped releasing that figure.

The last known figure, 42, was released early this month. LHSC says it will only post an updated tally if it rises by five or more.

St. Joseph’s Health Care said in an update on June 8 that at least 18 staff members had tested positive.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 12 more deaths.

The update brings the total to 32,744, continuing a steady growth rate of 0.6 per cent over the previous day.

The total includes 2,550 deaths and 27,784 resolved cases, which is 353 more than the previous day.

The number of people in hospital dropped to 383 — the lowest number since the province started publicly reporting that figure at the beginning of April.

The numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators also fell to their lowest levels since reporting began.

The province announced Wednesday that it had extended all emergency orders until June 30, and will review each of the orders on a case-by-case basis.

Some emergency orders were eased earlier this month, including a limit on social gatherings that is now set at 10 people instead of the previous limit of five.

Elgin and Oxford

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported on Wednesday.

The new case brings the total number in the region to 82, of which 70 people have recovered and four have died.

Health officials reported one new case on Tuesday and no new cases on Monday or over the weekend.

The new case, reported in Woodstock, is among eight cases that are currently active in the region.

Four other cases remain in Oxford County, including three in East Zorra-Tavistock and one in Tillsonburg, while three cases remain active in Elgin County, including two in St. Thomas and one in Dutton/Dunwich.

None of the active cases are as a result of outbreaks at health-care facilities. Three outbreaks in total have been declared, with all since resolved.

No active cases are hospitalized.

As of Wednesday, 7,284 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 469 people still awaiting test results.

The test per cent positivity rate for Elgin and Oxford stands at 1.2 per cent.

Huron and Perth

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and one person has recovered, Huron Perth Public Health reported Wednesday.

The update brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 57, of which 49 have recovered and five have died.

The new case was reported in Perth County, while the recovery was in St. Marys, health unit figure show.

The health unit did not provide an update on Tuesday and reported no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Monday.

Three cases remain active in the region, including two in Perth County and one in Huron County.

Twenty-six cases and four deaths have been reported in Stratford, while 14 cases have been reported in Huron County, 13 in Perth County, and four cases and one death in St. Marys.

The four Stratford deaths were associated with Greenwood Court, a long-term care facility that had a more than month-long outbreak that ended May 11. Six residents and 10 staff tested positive.

In total, seven outbreaks have been declared. All have resolved.

The number of tests conducted in the region is not known as the figure was not present on the health unit’s website on Wednesday.

Sarnia and Lambton

Two people have tested positive and three others have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 278, of which 238 have recovered. Twenty-five people have also died.

Both new cases are community-sourced and not associated with an outbreak.

Health officials reported no new cases late Monday and one new case late Sunday.

The county’s lone outbreak, at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, remains active, according to the health unit.

The outbreak, declared April 23, has seen 26 residents and 28 staff members test positive and 10 residents die.

It’s among seven outbreaks that have been declared overall.

Bluewater Health hospital took in positive resident cases from the home late last month to allow the facility to normalize and deep-clean.

The hospital had discharged all residents by Monday, according to the hospital.

“We must remain vigilant and know that tomorrow we may have more admissions,” Mike Lapaine, Bluewater’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Covid 19 Update. Primary Control Group Teleconferenced this am. 278 Cases, Up 2. 25 deceased. 238 recovered, Up 3. Asked County and Public Health to ask Province to provide criteria to move get to Stage 3 asap. What are the rules and what else do we need to do? pic.twitter.com/dEKUZ04W5s — Mayor Mike Bradley (@mayorofsarnia) June 17, 2020

The hospital was treating no COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday and had 16 patients who were either suspected positive or who were awaiting tests.

The percentage of tests that come back positive stands at 2.9 per cent.

At least 9,633 test results had been received by the health unit as of Wednesday.

On Friday, Lambton will be one of several regions moving into Stage 2 of the province’s reopening framework.

— With files from The Canadian Press