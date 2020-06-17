190 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 32,744

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 190 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 32,744.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 10th day in a row with under 300 new cases reported and the fourth day in a row with new cases in the 100s.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,550, as 12 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 27,784 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,071,429 tests so far for the virus. This is up 24,205 tests from the previous day. The province has said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Wednesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 94 new cases, Peel Region with 38, York Region with four and Durham with three.

Outside of the GTA, Windsor-Essex reported 22 new cases and Waterloo and Hamilton each reported seven more cases.

Roughly 81 per cent of Wednesday’s new cases come from Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor, the three areas still stuck in Stage 1 of reopening.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than five new cases.

In more good news, 29 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs reported five or fewer #COVID19 cases (a new high), with 19 of them reporting no new cases at all. 154 of today’s 190 new cases, or 81%, come from Toronto, Peel and Windsor, the three regions remaining in Stage 1. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 17, 2020

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

14,796 people are male.

17,677 people are female.

1,441 people are 19 and under.

9,196 people are 20 to 39.

10,031 people are 40 to 59.

6,334 people are 60 to 79.

5,729 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 21,635 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

3:09 Coronavirus: Ontario to release more COVID-19 safety guidelines for businesses as they reopen Coronavirus: Ontario to release more COVID-19 safety guidelines for businesses as they reopen

Ontario has 383 patients (down by 30 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 92 patients in an intensive care unit (down by six) and 65 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by five).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,798 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of four deaths, and there are 68 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 381 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 435 cases among staff.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

