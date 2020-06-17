Montreal mainstay Bar-B Barn shutters after 53 years

Send this page to someone via email

Bar-B Barn, an institution in downtown Montreal, is closing its doors after more than 50 years.

The eatery on Guy Street, which is known for its ribs, has been an icon of the city’s restaurant scene for decades. Staff confirmed the permanent closure to Global News.

The restaurant, which first opened in 1967, has been shuttered since the novel coronavirus crisis bore down on the city in March. The West Island location has continued to serve up meals for takeout.

READ MORE: Quebec allows small interior gatherings, Montreal restaurants given green light to reopen

The downtown address no longer appears on Bar-B Barn’s website. However, it appears the location in Dollard-des-Ormeaux is still open and operating as of Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Bar-B Barn’s founder and owner, Manny Barnoff, passed away at the age of 90 in 2019. His obituary described him as a Montreal legend and the restaurant as “his true love since 1967.”

Story continues below advertisement

The closure of the downtown mainstay has led to reaction on social media, where Montrealers are lamenting the loss of the eatery.

Journalist and columnist Richard Burnett said Bar-B Barn was as “Montreal as the two-cheek kiss and construction traffic.”

Iconic Bar-B Barn has closed (1967-2020) The Bar-B was as #Montreal as 2-cheek kiss & construction traffic, Vin & I went regularly (📷 circa Sept 2019), our fave waitress was Candace who'd been working at the Bar-B since 87. RIP #BarBBarn FYI: West Island location stays open. pic.twitter.com/ushrSeDVJw — Richard Burnett (@bugsburnett) June 17, 2020

Montrealer Steve Frischman also commented on Facebook, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for the closure.

“Today I am very sad,” he wrote. “A Montreal institution and restaurant that I’ve been going to since I was a child ￼is no more.”