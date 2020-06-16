Menu

Motorhome fire in Oliver; blaze kills pet dog

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 4:45 pm
Smoke rises from a motorhome fire along Pine Ridge Drive in Oliver, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
Smoke rises from a motorhome fire along Pine Ridge Drive in Oliver, B.C., on Tuesday morning. Oliver Daily News

Police in the South Okanagan say they’re investigating a motorhome fire that claimed the life of a dog.

According to Oliver RCMP, the motorhome fire broke out Tuesday morning, around 8:40 a.m., at 1074 Pine Ridge Drive.

Police say the motorhome was the owner’s primary residence, and that it was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived.

READ MORE: Kelowna, B.C., motorhome blaze leaves 1 person in care of Emergency Support Services

Oliver RCMP say the owner suffered minor injuries while trying to extinguish the fire, and that his dog perished in the incident.

Police say the fire isn’t suspicious, stating it started when a towel fell onto a hot plate.

