Motorhome fire in Oliver; blaze kills pet dog

Police in the South Okanagan say they’re investigating a motorhome fire that claimed the life of a dog.

According to Oliver RCMP, the motorhome fire broke out Tuesday morning, around 8:40 a.m., at 1074 Pine Ridge Drive.

Police say the motorhome was the owner’s primary residence, and that it was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived.

Oliver RCMP say the owner suffered minor injuries while trying to extinguish the fire, and that his dog perished in the incident.

Police say the fire isn’t suspicious, stating it started when a towel fell onto a hot plate.

