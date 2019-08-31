No injuries after motorhome fire in northwest Calgary

A motorhome went in flames in Calgary’s northwest community of Bowness on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a fully engulfed vehicle at 46 Avenue N.W. near 77 Street N.W. after 9:30 a.m.

Crews knocked it down quickly, the fire department said.

The driver, who was the only one inside the motorhome at the time, was able to get out safely, according to fire officials.

A nearby home, with two people inside, was evacuated as a precaution.

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.