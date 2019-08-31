Fire
August 31, 2019 3:37 pm
Updated: August 31, 2019 3:40 pm

No injuries after motorhome fire in northwest Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

Obtained by Global News
A motorhome went in flames in Calgary’s northwest community of Bowness on Saturday.

Crews knocked it down quickly, the fire department said.

Calgary firefighters responded to a fully engulfed vehicle at 46 Avenue N.W. near 77 Street N.W. after 9:30 a.m.

Obtained by Global News

The driver, who was the only one inside the motorhome at the time, was able to get out safely, according to fire officials.

A nearby home, with two people inside, was evacuated as a precaution.

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

