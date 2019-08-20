Calgary fire spokesperson rescues child from Elbow River during coffee break

A member of the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) rescued a child from the Elbow River in Calgary on Tuesday — but that member isn’t one that typically responds to emergency situations.

CFD public information officer and firefighter Carol Henke, who’s often at emergency scenes to gather and relay information to the media, was enjoying a coffee and a walk along the pathway in Stanley Park with a colleague at about 1:30 p.m. when she spotted a young girl struggling in the current.

“I just dropped everything and ran in because she was in trouble,” an emotional Henke told Global News after the rescue.

According to Henke’s colleague, Jimmy Sadden, there was no hesitation for her to jump into action.

“Next thing you know, I see Carol drop her phone and her coffee and just dart down the grass area right into the water,” Sadden said.

“And I noticed that a child was caught in the current, going under and struggling to stay up, and [Carol] just ran out and pulled the child out from the water.”

READ MORE: Rescue boat pulled from service Tuesday for budget reasons: Calgary Firefighter’s Association

Henke directed Sadden to call 911 while she comforted the six-year-old as they waited for paramedics. EMS said the girl was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital and was in stable, non-life-threatening condition as of 3 p.m.

WATCH: Jen Swait with the YMCA joins Global News Calgary to discuss water safety after several rescues on local lakes and rivers.

According to Henke, the girl was at the park as part of a daycare group and neither she or any of the other children were safely prepared to be playing near water.

“None of the kids were wearing life jackets and unfortunately there were no adults out in the water with the children, either,” Henke said.

“We know that people can drown in various little water and the rocks are really slippery. The current doesn’t look like much but if you get caught in it, it’s quite fast. Especially if you can’t swim or you’re not a strong swimmer.

“This looks safe, but it’s not.”

READ MORE: 2nd water rescue in as many days at Calgary’s Sikome Lake prompts safety reminder

Henke said she spoke to the head of the daycare and “made it very clear that under no circumstances should the children be near the water without a lifejacket.”

“This was very close — this came very close to ending in tragedy and it was preventable,” Henke said.

“Another I don’t know how many moments and maybe she wouldn’t be [OK]. She was struggling, she could not right herself, she had her face in the water. She was trying, she was struggling and she needed help.”

Sadden said it was “incredible to see this rescue.”

“It’s a true testament to their training and their desire to just do what they need to do to rescue people and help people in tough situations,” Sadden said.

“I think what really needs to be highlighted was what Carol did after the rescue itself — comforting the child, providing her with some reassurance, while also directing everybody else around her, even directing me: ‘We need to call 911, we need EMS here.’

“Even when other people were saying, ‘Oh she’s fine,’ Carol was like, ‘No, we need to call EMS.’ That’s a part of the job for all firefighters that we don’t hear a lot about.”

When asked if she considered herself a hero, Henke said, “No, I just did what anyone who sees someone in trouble would do.”

“I happen to be a firefighter. I happen to work for the fire department. I happen to talk about all the right things people should be doing to keep themselves and their families safe. This time, I was in a position to take action and make a difference,” she said.

“It was not what I expected but just being aware of your surroundings and doing the right thing. That’s all I did.”

READ MORE: Man rescued from Calgary river rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition

Sadden said Henke and all first responders, including the others that responded to Tuesday’s river rescue, are heroes.

“She was the only one that noticed it. With a bank full of people, she was the only one that noticed. And her ability to just jump into action, rely on her training, but also that other part too — when the child was pulled out, comforting her, staying with the child — was just a great thing to see,” Sadden said.