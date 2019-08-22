Calgary firefighters extinguish New Brighton house fire

Eight people were forced from a home in the community of New Brighton on Wednesday after a fire broke out.

Firefighters arrived at the house in the 700 block of New Brighton Drive Southeast at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of thick black smoke coming from the structure.

Crews were able to stop the flames from damaging neighbouring homes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.