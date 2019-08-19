Cat dies in Calgary house fire, cause under investigation

A southeast Calgary home was severely damaged by fire on Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to 231 Deer Run Crescent S.E. just after 11 a.m. after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they saw dark smoke coming from the house, public information officer Carol Henke said. The smoke was very toxic.

No people were inside at the time, however, a cat was found and despite firefighters doing CPR on the pet, the animal died. The homeowners had only been gone for about an hour when the blaze broke out.

Henke said the home did have working fire alarms and responding firefighters heard them going off.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the flames, and ask anyone with photos or video of the fire to send them on to the Calgary Fire Department.

The home sustained significant damage, Henke said, adding there was a hole in the roof.

There was no damage to neighbouring homes.