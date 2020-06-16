Pickup truck deliberately set on fire in Campbellton area: police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after police say a pickup truck was deliberately set on fire in the Campbellton, N.B., area last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to a report of a pickup truck on fire outside a home in Atholville on June 8 at around 3:20 a.m.

Police say the vehicle on St-Louis Street was completely destroyed. There were no injuries.

Anyone who may have information about the suspicious fire or who may have been in the area at the time is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

