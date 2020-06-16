Menu

Crime

Pickup truck deliberately set on fire in Campbellton area: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 12:42 pm
Police say the vehicle was completely destroyed. .
Police say the vehicle was completely destroyed. . New Brunswick RCMP

An investigation is underway after police say a pickup truck was deliberately set on fire in the Campbellton, N.B., area last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to a report of a pickup truck on fire outside a home in Atholville on June 8 at around 3:20 a.m.

Police say the vehicle on St-Louis Street was completely destroyed. There were no injuries.

Anyone who may have information about the suspicious fire or who may have been in the area at the time is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

