Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man’s body found in burning vehicle in Regina

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 1:39 pm
Police on patrol discovered a burning vehicle Wednesday morning in the area of 13th Avenue and Embury Street.
Police on patrol discovered a burning vehicle Wednesday morning in the area of 13th Avenue and Embury Street. Viewer Submitted

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in the city on Wednesday.

Police on patrol came across the burning car at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue and Embury Street.

READ MORE: Daughter of man fatally shot by Regina police seeks answers: ‘I can’t live on’

Officials say the parked vehicle was engulfed in flames. The fire department and EMS were called to the scene.

The burned vehicle is shown being towed away Wednesday morning
The burned vehicle is shown being towed away Wednesday morning. Viewer Submitted

Police say a male was inside the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. His family has been notified, but police have not released his name.

READ MORE: Regina police lay charge in city’s 7th homicide of 2020

The police didn’t provide any more details but indicated that the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A fire at a Florida airport destroys rental car lot
A fire at a Florida airport destroys rental car lot
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceRegina Police ServiceEMSRPSRegina Fire DepartmentBurning Car13th avenueSaskatchewan's Coroner's ServiceEmbury Streetman inside burning car
Flyers
More weekly flyers