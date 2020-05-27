Man’s body found in burning vehicle in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in the city on Wednesday.

Police on patrol came across the burning car at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue and Embury Street.

Officials say the parked vehicle was engulfed in flames. The fire department and EMS were called to the scene.

The burned vehicle is shown being towed away Wednesday morning. Viewer Submitted

Police say a male was inside the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. His family has been notified, but police have not released his name.

The police didn’t provide any more details but indicated that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

