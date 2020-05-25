Regina police lay charge in city’s 7th homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it has charged a man following Friday’s death investigation on Fisher Street.

Police say officers discovered the body of Jones Raymond Oakes, 54, at a home on Fisher Street shortly before 8:30 a.m.

A 53-year-old woman, who sustained minor injuries and who was inside the home at the time of the incident, directed police to the body.

Officers performed CPR on Oakes until EMS arrived, but were unsuccessful in their attempt to revive him.

Officers say they witnessed a man fleeing the home and were able to detain him.

Joseph Delaney Oakes, 31, is facing charges of first-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

He makes his first court appearance on Monday.

It is the city’s seventh homicide of 2020.