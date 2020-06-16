Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton Police Service constable charged with assault in relation to 2019 arrest

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 16, 2020 4:37 pm
A member of the Edmonton Police Service is facing one count of assault after a 2019 arrest, the EPS said Tuesday.
A member of the Edmonton Police Service is facing one count of assault after a 2019 arrest, the EPS said Tuesday. File/Global News

A four-year member of the Edmonton Police Service has been charged with assault after police said the level of force used in a 2019 arrest didn’t match what was documented in the police report at the time.

In a news release on Tuesday, the EPS said the charge stems from an arrest that took place in the area of 115 Avenue and 95 Street on Aug. 27, 2019.

READ MORE: Alberta justice minister vows to speed up modernization of Police Act

An investigation was launched by the EPS Professional Standards Branch after police received a video of the arrest on Aug. 29, 2019.

“Upon completion of the investigation, PSB concluded that the level of force described in the police report was not consistent with the force observed in the video,” the news release read.

Story continues below advertisement

The case was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecutors Services in Calgary to see if a criminal charge was warranted.

The charge was recommended on June 12.

READ MORE: Video from 2018 shows Edmonton police officer using his knee on man’s neck during arrest

Const. Michael Partington has been charged under the Criminal Code with one count of assault.

No further information will be release as the matter is before the courts, the police release said.

Partington has been removed from duty without pay. He has been released from custody via an appearance notice.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEPSexcessive forcePolice forceEdmonton officer chargedEdmonton police officer chargedEPS officer chargedEdmonton officer charged assaultEdmonton police chargedEPS chargedMichael PartingtonMichael Partington charged
Flyers
More weekly flyers