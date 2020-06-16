Edmonton Police Service constable charged with assault in relation to 2019 arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A four-year member of the Edmonton Police Service has been charged with assault after police said the level of force used in a 2019 arrest didn’t match what was documented in the police report at the time.

In a news release on Tuesday, the EPS said the charge stems from an arrest that took place in the area of 115 Avenue and 95 Street on Aug. 27, 2019.

An investigation was launched by the EPS Professional Standards Branch after police received a video of the arrest on Aug. 29, 2019.

“Upon completion of the investigation, PSB concluded that the level of force described in the police report was not consistent with the force observed in the video,” the news release read.

The case was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecutors Services in Calgary to see if a criminal charge was warranted.

The charge was recommended on June 12.

Const. Michael Partington has been charged under the Criminal Code with one count of assault.

No further information will be release as the matter is before the courts, the police release said.

Partington has been removed from duty without pay. He has been released from custody via an appearance notice.