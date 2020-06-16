5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 527

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 527, including 36 deaths.

Three of the new cases are in Bradford, Ont., involving people ranging in age between their 30s and 50s. The other two cases involve an Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont., woman in her 60s and a Huntsville, Ont., man in his 60s.

The Bradford cases are all community-acquired, while the Adjala-Tosorontio case is workplace-related. The source of infection for the Huntsville case is still under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 84 per cent of people, or 442, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes, one group home and at two workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 184 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 32,554, including 2,538 deaths.