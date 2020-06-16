Menu

Health

5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 527

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 4:26 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario to release more COVID-19 safety guidelines for businesses as they reopen
On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the province would be releasing a COVID-19 Safety Plan Guide toolkit as more regions in the province prepare to enter Stage 2 of Phase 2 of reopening.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 527, including 36 deaths.

Three of the new cases are in Bradford, Ont., involving people ranging in age between their 30s and 50s. The other two cases involve an Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont., woman in her 60s and a Huntsville, Ont., man in his 60s.

READ MORE: 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, mostly in Bradford, Ont.

The Bradford cases are all community-acquired, while the Adjala-Tosorontio case is workplace-related. The source of infection for the Huntsville case is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 84 per cent of people, or 442, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes, one group home and at two workplaces across the region.

READ MORE: 184 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 32,554

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 184 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 32,554, including 2,538 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ford says ‘no. 1 priority’ of Ontario farmers is to make sure their workers are safe during pandemic
