Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Bradford, Ont.

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Bradford, Ont., on Monday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.
At about 1:30 p.m., officers were called the crash at Holland Street West and Barrie Street.
According to police, a 64-year-old Bradford man was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a car making a left-hand turn.
The man was taken to a local hospital and then was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police or Crime Stoppers.
