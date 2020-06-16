Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Bradford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Bradford, Ont., on Monday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers were called the crash at Holland Street West and Barrie Street.

According to police, a 64-year-old Bradford man was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a car making a left-hand turn.

The man was taken to a local hospital and then was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police or Crime Stoppers.

