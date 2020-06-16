Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 3:10 pm
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. .
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Bradford, Ont., on Monday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers were called the crash at Holland Street West and Barrie Street.

According to police, a 64-year-old Bradford man was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a car making a left-hand turn.

READ MORE: Police investigating stabbing in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

The man was taken to a local hospital and then was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceBradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford West GwillimburyBradford newsBradford crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers