Trudeau says he’s ‘open’ to NHL having a hub city in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is “open” to the NHL operating a hub city in Canada, so long as it is allowed by local health authorities.

Trudeau said Tuesday that the decision will need to be made by the NHL and the provincial and municipal governments where the league wishes to operate.

READ MORE: NHLers ponder playing without fans amid COVID-19

The NHL is looking at a return to action from that would feature 24 teams operating out of two hubs. The league has narrowed down its potential sites to 10 cities, including Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, the league has said it will not operate out of a Canadian city if players are subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine currently in effect at the national border.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 New insight on Vancouver’s chances as an NHL hub city New insight on Vancouver’s chances as an NHL hub city

The NHL is currently in Phase 2 of its return to action plan, meaning players can use team facilities to train in small groups.

The league hopes to progress to Phase 3, the opening of training camps, on July 10, with a return to competition later in the summer.

The NHL suspended its season March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.