Vancouver police move in to clear homeless camp at CRAB Park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 11:34 am
Updated June 16, 2020 12:09 pm
Vancouver police on scene at CRAB Park Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Vancouver police on scene at CRAB Park Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Grace Ke / Global News

Dozens of Vancouver police officers moved in to clear the tent city at CRAB Park on Tuesday morning, following a court order granted last week to the port authority.

Most of the campers were packing up their belongings and getting ready to move on.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted an injunction last Wednesday, with a 72-hour window to clear the space. That deadline came and went on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The encampment is on a parking lot belonging to the Port of Vancouver, next to CRAB Park.

READ MORE: B.C. Supreme Court grants injunction to clear CRAB Park homeless camp

More than 180 people were estimated to be living there, after the B.C. government moved last month to transfer campers out of nearby Oppenheimer Park and into temporary housing in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear where the campers were headed.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouverbc coronavirusvancouver policeCrab ParkPort AuthorityCrab Park Tent CityHomeless camp Vancouvertent city VancouverVancouver police crab park
