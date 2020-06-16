Vancouver police move in to clear homeless camp at CRAB Park

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of Vancouver police officers moved in to clear the tent city at CRAB Park on Tuesday morning, following a court order granted last week to the port authority.

Most of the campers were packing up their belongings and getting ready to move on.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted an injunction last Wednesday, with a 72-hour window to clear the space. That deadline came and went on Saturday.

Vancouver police have moved in to enforce court injunction. People have been peacefully gathering their items and leaving. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/StRfRwg4eZ — Grace Ke (@GraceKeGlobal) June 16, 2020

The encampment is on a parking lot belonging to the Port of Vancouver, next to CRAB Park.

More than 180 people were estimated to be living there, after the B.C. government moved last month to transfer campers out of nearby Oppenheimer Park and into temporary housing in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear where the campers were headed.

More to come.