Politics

Coronavirus: CERB to be extended by 8 weeks, Trudeau says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 11:17 am
Updated June 16, 2020 11:49 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces 8-week extension to CERB eligibility benefits
WATCH LIVE: Trudeau announces 8-week extension to CERB eligibility benefits

The federal government will be extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) eligibility period by eight weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Trudeau made the announcement during his daily press briefing at Rideau Cottage Tuesday morning.

“If you’ve been getting the CERB and you still can’t work because you’re unable to find a job or it’s just not possible, you will keep getting that $2,000 a month over the next few weeks,” he said.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says his government is working to keep CERB payments

The federal government opened applications for the aid program on April 6.

Trudeau said moving forward, the government is looking at “international best practices” and will “monitor the economy and the progression of the virus to see what changes, if any, need to be made to the program so that more people are properly supported.”

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

He said the Canadian economy is recovering slowly from the mass closures ordered to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus but said there is a long way to go.

“This pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for our country and we’re going to make sure that all of our supports, including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and employment insurance, are working effectively to get Canadians back on their feet,” he said.

Trudeau says people with disabilities ‘deeply disappointed’ by failure of the House to vote on CERB changes

Extending the CERB has been a demand from the New Democrats in exchange for the party’s support for the minority Liberals in an upcoming confidence vote.

The prime minister also announced Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend the current border closure until July 21.

More to come.

— With a file from Global News’ Rachael D’Amore and The Canadian Press

